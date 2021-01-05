Two children die of measles in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: Outbreak of deadly measles (rubeola) in Gharhi Hassan in Jacobabad has left two children dead and scores hospitalized. One of the most lethal diseases for babies and young children, measles generally peaks in summers. Its uptake in winter indicates lack of vaccination or at least effective two doses of MMR or MMRV vaccination, medical sources fear.

According to doctors, the respiratory infection is considered to be a highly virulent infection 1:9, i.e. one person can spread the virus to at least nine persons. One can acquire the infection within two hours of exposure to infected child. Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles are likely to die from respiratory and neurological complications.

As many as 20 children of village Lakhmir suffered serious complications of measles and were admitted to taluka Hospital Gharhi Hassan, Jacobabad. During the treatment, two children, one-year-old Imran and 7-year old Abida Brohi, died. Scared with the outbreak, the villagers have demanded measles vaccination MMR/MMRV and proper medication to quell the upsurge of the infection.

Children younger than five years and older than 20, besides pregnant women and people with compromised immunity like in leukemia and HIV, suffer the most. The tell-tale symptoms of the disease include white spots, skin rashes with high grade fever of 40C(104 F) with cough, running nose, and red and watery eyes. The lethality of measles has made it among the first five vaccines inoculated at birth. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis. The disease largely eliminated in most parts of the world due to effective vaccines. The MMR/ MMRV vaccines is given as part of five primary vaccines to babies and young children generally in two stages.