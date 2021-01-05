No cracks as PDM parties are on same page: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that all the allied parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were on same page and united on the agenda of removal of the PTI government.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari knows the art of politics of alliances and resistance politics and the PPP is bound to follow the decisions and resolutions of the PDM,” she said while talking to the newsmen here on Monday.

Brushing aside the reports of difference within the PDM, Sherry Rehman said there were no differences within the PDM and all the parties of the PDM were on same page and same agenda. “Those who give statements of cracks within the PDM were living in the fool’s paradise,” she said.

In a reply to a question of backdoor contacts, Sherry Rehman said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already clearly stated there will be no backdoor dialogue but openly and the dialogue could only be possible when the incompetent prime minister will resign. “The PDM will not back down from its demand of removal of this government,” she said.

She said the Pakistan People’s Party stance is clear in a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP that the PPP is bound to follow the decisions of the PDM. “Bilawal Bhutto had also clearly stated after the meeting of the CEC that the PPP would put its CEC suggestion before the PDM and will move ahead in the light of consensus decisions of the PDM,” she said.

In reply to another question, Sherry Rehman said former president Asif Ali Zardari had remained in jails in past and the PPP was not afraid of going to jail.