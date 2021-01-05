Timeline of PTI govt’s achievements in year 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Office Monday released a review of Prime Minister in 2020, encapsulating the government’s wide-ranging policy decisions and measures on key national issues and visits of dignitaries to Pakistan during the year.

COVID response

1. First-ever NSC [National Safety Council] meeting on public health

2. NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] formed to serve as nerve centre

3. Rs1.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package: Rs180 billion disbursed through Ehsaas Emergency Cash, multiple other economic stimulus measures

4. Smart lockdown

5. Construction industry package to ensure employment for daily-wagers

7. Response acknowledged by the WHO [World Health Organisation] as one of the best

Welfare state/ Riyasat-e-Madina

1. Ehsaas Kafaalat, - One Woman One Account (7 million families to benefit) -

Special Persons (2 million families to benefit)

2. Ehsaas Amdan Programme

3. Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships distribution

4. Ehsaas Nashonuma to fight stunted growth

5. Rs180 billion disbursed during COVID-19 among 15 million families transparently

Health

1. Sehat Sahulat Card (Rs10 lakh per year health coverage for every family, can be availed at both public and private hospitals) for entire Punjab (end of year 2021), entire Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including ex-FATA [Federally Administered Tribal Areas] merged districts (end of Jan 2021), entire AJK & GB [Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan]. Also for police, lawyers, transgender, etc.

2. Indigenous production of medical equipment including ventilators and cardiac stents launched

3. Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) inaugurated in Islamabad

4. Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar - Medical, Surgical and Allied Services Block inaugurated

5. DHQ [District Headquarters Hospital] Hafizabad groundbreaking

6. DHQ Chakwal groundbreaking

7. 250-bed Peshawar Institute of Cardiology inaugurated

Education

1. Single National Curriculum finalised

2. University of Hafizabad groundbreaking

3. University of Chakwal groundbreaking

4. Pak-Austria Facchochschule Institute inaugurated in Haripur

5. Namal Knowledge City Phase-1 groundbreaking

6. Sialkot University of Applied Engineering and Technology groundbreaking

7. NSC to be completely, rolled out by 2023.

Climate

1. Largest forest of Pakistan in Kundian, Mianwali launched with 250 million trees target

2. Green Stimulus Package to provide employment and combat climate change as well

3. Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign

3. Largest tree plantation drive in Pakistan’s history - 3.5 million trees planted on August 9

4. Billion Tree Honey Initiative

5. Protected Areas Initiative

6. Clean Green Index awards

7. Travel Responsibly for Eco-tourism in KP (TREK) Initiative launched

8. Locust crisis tackled successfully

9. UN Biodiversity Summit, Austrian World Summit & Climate Ambition Summit addressed by PM Imran Khan

Development projects

1. Naya Pakistan Housing 20,000 housing units worth Rs100bln inaugurated by PM Imran Khan

2. Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad groundbreaking

3. BRT inauguration

4. Karachi Transformation Plan - Karachi Package

5. Ravi Urban Development Project

6. 5 decades after Mangla and Tarbela, construction for 2 large dams, Diamer-Basha and Mohmand, is well underway

7. Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects

8. Mohmand - Sheikh Zayed Road inaugurated

9. Special Economic Zones initiated under CPEC

10. Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura

11. Balochistan & Sindh High Speed Broadband Project

12. Chakwal Northern Bypass

Economy

Current Account Balance (Jul-Nov)

$1.6 billion Surplus (FY21)

$7.2 billion Deficit (FY18)

Remittances (Jul-Nov)

$11.8 billion 27%

Exports (Jul-Dec)

$12.1 billion 5%

Large Scale Manufacturing (July-Oct) 6.7%

Foreign Exchange Reserves crossed $13 billion, highest since February 2018

Textile industry operating at full capacity, 80,000 power-looms opened (50,000 old re-opened, 30,000 new ones). Cement industry operating at full capacity, witnessing record orders. Vehicle, motorbikes, rickshaw sales rising. Tax revenue rising. Energy Relief Package for industries to encourage exports for sustainable economic growth.

Foreign policy

1. Qatar visit by PM

2. Malaysia visit by PM

3. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visit to Pak

4. UNGA President Volkan Bozkir visit to Pak

5. PM Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Kabul

6. Continued role in Afghan Peace Process, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar visit to Pak, Taliban Political Commission visit to Pak, Abdullah Abdullah visit to Pak

9. UNGA address by PM & multiple sidelines events on Climate, Money Laundering and COVID

10. Pakistan’s re-election to UNHRC

Kashmir

1. Feb 5 - Kashmir Solidarity Day

2. Jul 13 - Kashmir Martyrs Day

3. Aug 5 - Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsaal

4. Oct 27 - Kashmir Black Day

5. Kashmir Legislative Assembly Addressed by PM Imran Khan twice

Other notable developments

1. Legislation against money laundering, terrorism and sex crimes.

2. PM Imran Khan’s Policy Announcement to conduct Senate Elections through open ballot and next General Elections via e-voting.

3. PM Imran Khan announcement of provisional provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan’s New Year Resolutions/ Targets for 2021

1. Universal health coverage for all citizens through Sehat Sahulat Programme

2. No Pakistani should go to bed hungry (Koi Pakistani bhooka na soye); New project to be launched soon under Ehsaas Program.