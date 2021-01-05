US House bill seeks termination of Pakistan as non-Nato ally

WASHINGTON: A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-Nato ally.

The bill was presented by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to remove Pakistan’s special status, which allows access to American defence supplies and participation in cooperative defence research and development programmes. The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The bill says that the President “may not issue a separate designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a major non-Nato ally or any other provision of law” unless a presidential certification is submitted that Pakistan continues to conduct military operations that are contributing significantly to disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan.

It also seeks assurance in presidential certification that the Government of Pakistan actively coordinates with the Government of Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants, such as the Haqqani Network, along with the Afghanistan-Pakistan border; and that Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives.

President Trump had suspended financial and security assistance to Pakistan in 2018. Pakistan was given the major non-Nato ally status in 2004. The designation provides benefits that include cooperation in defence and development projects, participation in counterterrorism efforts and even purchase of certain military equipment.