There’ll be resignations, long march, says Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday warned of “other decisions” if the PTI government did not agree to leave “with dignity” by January 31 — the deadline set by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

A long march will definitely be held, Maryam Nawaz said, adding that its date will be announced depending on the people’s convenience and weather, reports Geo News.

She said the PDM definitely had a plan for the long march, which “will be held for sure”.

The PML-N leader said the opposition lawmakers will resign from assemblies as well, adding that if the PTI government did not agree to leave with dignity by January 31, then the masses will make “other decisions”.

Speaking of the PDM rally in Bahawalpur a day prior, she said people broke the record yesterday in terms of attendance at the event.

“They surprised me”, she wrote on Twitter.

“Those here [in Bahawalpur] were saying such a large number of people had never come out here before yesterday. That is why I said yesterday ‘Punjab has woken up’,” she said.

With regard to the “reprehensible” Machh massacre, Maryam Nawaz said the incident of “sectarian terrorism spoke volumes for the heartlessness, indifference, and incompetence of the federal and provincial governments”.

“Neither do they [the federal and provincial governments] know how to work nor how to reassure those who are grieving. Such a government has no right to impose itself on the people.

“The whole nation sympathises with its oppressed brothers,” she added.