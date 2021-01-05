To probe Sharif family’s assets, NAB spent more, gained less: Ahsan

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Monday regretted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wasted an amount much higher than the actual worth of the London flats to investigate the Sharif family assets abroad.

Flanked by PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb outside the NAB court here, he said the federal government wasted billions of rupees in London in a case in which it failed to prove a single penny corruption against the Sharif family. He said the government had become a laughing stock in the country. He asked who would register a case against NAB and who would make up the losses inflicted by it on the national exchequer.

Demanding Imran Khan to quit his office before January 31, Ahsan said not the establishment but the people of Pakistan were the true owners of the country. He said the process of grand dialogue would only be initiated once Imran Khan was sent packing.

Ahsan said it was the wish of 220 million people of the country that Imran should resign now. He said the government wanted a clash among the national institutions and Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing the politics of confrontation.

He said the PM was doing all this under a foreign agenda and demanded a verdict on the foreign funding case involving the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] and the prime minister. He said the day the case was concluded, both Imran and the PTI would stand nowhere as the case involved funding from India and Israel.

Ahsan Iqbal said a historic long march under the banner of the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement) would put an end to the sitting government.

The PML-N leader also expressed his anger over the government inability to maintain law and order and voiced concern over the killing of a youth in the federal capital.

He said the PM of the country, instead of addressing the gas crisis, issued warning to people to get ready for gas load-shedding. The interior minister, instead of ensuring security of the nation, was asking the nation to get ready to face terrorism. He said the rates of medicines were on the rise and asked the rulers to reply what was their role. He said it had been 100 days since Shahbaz Sharif was arrested, but corruption of not even a hundred rupees had been proven against him.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was victimising the political rivals while making fake cases against them. Citing the example of Shahbaz Sharif and Khwaja Asif, he said they had declared their assets.

He said the law-enforcement agencies, which were supposed to control terrorism, were being used against the opposition. On the other hand, terrorists had been given a free hand which was obvious from the killings of dozens of our soldiers. The killing of a student in Islamabad was also highly condemnable, said Ahsan Iqbal adding that all these incidents clearly prove that the government had failed to maintain law and order.

The former federal minister said that the entire focus of the interior minister was on cancelling the passport of Nawaz Sharif instead of maintaining law and order and ensuring people’s safety. He said previously, people were losing their lives in train accidents and now at the hands of terrorists.

Drawing a comparison of the PTI government with the former PML-N era, he said that today the government had to cut the defence budget whereas in its tenure, the PML-N government came up with a budget of over one billion rupees for defence as well as development. Similarly, he said the PML-N boosted the level of growth from 3 to 5.75 per cent but the PTI government, with the help of its spokespersons, was only building trends on the social media.

He alleged that the Imran government was responsible for Kashmir debacle also.

Meanwhile, the management of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distanced itself from the mater of M/s Broadsheet LLC, stating that the foreign legal team was hired by the Attorney General for Pakistan with the approval of the Ministry of Law and Justice and the then prime minister. “The present management of NAB has neither taken part in the execution of agreement with M/s Broadsheet LLC nor in initiation of arbitration proceedings,” the NAB said in its official response on the matter. It said the agreement of Government of Pakistan through the NAB with M/s Broadsheet LLC was made for detection of foreign assets of the accused person(s) on 20th June, 2000 with approval of the then president of Pakistan.

“On account of dismal performance of M/s Broadsheet LLC, the agreement was terminated in 2003, the NAB announcement stated.

M/s Broadsheet LLC went into arbitration against the Government of Pakistan in year 2006 and again in 2012. “The Attorney General for Pakistan through the appointment of UK-based law firm vehemently defended Pakistan’s stance before the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London,” the NAB official announcement stated.

The foreign legal team was hired by the Attorney General for Pakistan with approval of the Ministry of Law & Justice and the then prime minister.

The NAB clarified that the agreement with M/s Broadsheet LLC was made in year 2000 and the liability award against Pakistan was passed on 01-08-2016 by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrator, London, taking into account the disclosure exercise of M/s Broadsheet LLC and Government of Pakistan.

However, according to NAB, the quantum/cost of the said award for $27,226,590 was passed in 2018 against a claim of $550 million.

“The same was challenged before the High Court of Justice, London but no relief was given,” the NAB stated.

According to NAB, the whole matter to defend the Arbitration and subsequent developments were meaningfully shared and supported by the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan and Ministry of Law & Justice.

It is pertinent to mention that the current management of NAB has neither taken part in the execution of agreement with M/s Broadsheet LLC nor in initiation of the arbitration proceedings.