Tue Jan 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

100kg ice seized in PN-ANF’s joint operation

Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN), in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), seized 100kg of ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area.

The recovered narcotics were hidden in a barren area. The drugs, valued at approximately $3.8 million, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution of joint anti-narcotics operation demonstrates PN strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain. Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea.

