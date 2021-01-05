AJK PM terms peace possible only after Kashmir solution

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, has said durable and lasting peace between India and Pakistan could not be possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

In his message on the eve of ‘Right to Self Determination Day’ being observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he said the right to self determination is the fundamental objective of Kashmiris and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of this goal. He reaffirmed the resolve of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self determination.

The AJK prime minister said the Kashmiris have been struggling for the stability, integrity and completion of Pakistan and this struggle would continue till the objective was achieved.