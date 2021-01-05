Gas shortage hits residents of Pindi, Islamabad

Our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Gas crisis has further aggravated as consumers of several localities of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad running behind high priced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), dry woods, coal and kerosene oil due to shortage of natural gas even for domestic consumers in freezing temperature.

Some seven days back on December 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice on gas crisis but in vain because consumers, as per routine, facing absence of natural gas for domestic users yet in this regard.

On the other hand, marketing companies are taking full advantage of present situation and continuously increasing prices of LPG. Some four days back, marketing companies without government permission had increased LPG rates by Rs15 per kilogram. The LPG retailers are selling commodity in ‘black’ in skyrocketing prices of Rs170 to Rs200 against Rs132.

Similarly, woodcutters have increased prices of dry woods by Rs150 on 40-kilogram. The woodcutters are selling 40-kilogram dry woods at Rs850 against Rs700. The woodcutters have also increased coal prices by Rs10 per kilogram and selling the commodity at Rs90 against Rs80 per kilogram. The kerosene oil sellers were already earning huge profit and selling 1-liter kerosene oil at Rs150 against Rs73.

The SNGPL Senior General Manager Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that consumers were facing low gas pressure in severe cold weather. The consumers, settled in tail end localities, are facing low gas pressure, he claimed. He said, “We are fully trying to provide full pressure gas particularly for domestic users.” He also said that majority of consumers are using ‘gas sucking compressors’ and due to it other consumers are facing low to zero gas pressure.

The city district government, Rawalpindi seems to have a soft corner for LPG dealers, who are looting helpless public with both hands since arrival of winter. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has already clarified that LPG marketing companies increased its rates by own without government permission.

The local administration should take strict action against LPG dealers, Ogra told. The consumers of Chakra, Morgha, Adiala Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Soan, Gulistan Colony, Naik Alam, Mohanpura, Waris Khan, Bangash Colony, Fauji Colony, Chungi No.22, Lalazar, Dheri, Tali Mori, Tanch Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Millat Colony, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Amar Pura, Shah Khalid Colony, Tipu Road, Raheemabad, Nadeem Colony, Chamanzar Colony, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Mukha Singh Estate, Kotha Kalan, Scheme No-III, Garibabad, Dhoke Kashmirian, Qasim Market, Range Road, Jhanda Chichi, Tehmasmabad and Pirwadhai in Rawalpindi, while Karachi Company, I/8, I/10. I/9, Melody, G/6, Sohan, Golra, Bari Imam, Barakahu, Margalla Town and several other localities in Islamabad are facing acute shortage of gas and multiply their miseries.