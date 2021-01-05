China substantially contributes to enhance Pakistan’s export

BEIJING: China substantially contributed to enhance Pakistan’s export in the recent year, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Monday.

Pakistan’s exports stood at $2.357 billion in December 2020, up 18.3 percent from $1.993 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year, which grew for the fourth consecutive month, according to data released by Pakistan Ministry of Commerce showed on January 1.

Pakistan achieved record exports in December 2020 with a growth of 18 percent over the previous year.

As per the report, Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong commenting on it said, there are three main reasons for Pakistan’s substantial export growth.

First, this shows the resilience of Pakistani economy. It is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The policies of the federal government of Pakistan are very wise, focusing on the prevention and control of the pandemic on the one hand and the economic recovery on the other hand.

At the same time, from the very beginning to now, the Imran Khan administration has strongly stressed on the importance of economy development, improvement of people’s livelihood, increase of exports, and maintenance of a good state of finance, and roll outed a series of policies and measures