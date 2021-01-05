FPCCI team calls on NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justuce (R) Javed Iqbal ordered immediate closing of all cases pertaining to under invoicing, income/sales tax, customs and disputes between private parties, says a press release.

He issued instant orders on the representation of FPCCI delegation led by Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI and included Sen Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakaria Usman, former Presidents FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, former president KCCI and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram from Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.