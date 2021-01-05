Wear your masks

The heartbreaking news of coronavirus-related deaths has been emerging from all over the world. It has been almost a year since the deadly pandemic wreaked havoc with the lives of the people. News reports from all over the world are depicting a not-so-good picture of the current situation. Almost every country is trying hard to deal with the pandemic. However, confusing signals and bizarre situations are all pointing to the fact that all these serious efforts to tackle the pandemic are not helping the countries tackle the virus. Sometimes, hope gives us the strength required to stand up to the current crisis. In the beginning of the last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) prepared SOPs and advised everyone to follow these precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus. The organisation pointed out that wearing masks is the best way to save yourself against the virus.

Besides the Covid-19 vaccine, mask-wearing is the need of the hour. Let us all pledge to wear masks to defeat this virus as soon as possible. The attitude of the people will play a big role in this fight against the coronavirus. It is the people’s efforts that will help eradicate the virus.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India