Below-average temperatures in UK ‘to last all week’

LONDON: A cold spell affecting much of the UK is due to continue, with temperatures expected to remain slightly below average into next week, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures will stay in single digits across the UK in the coming days, with rain, sleet and snow expected in parts. Colder weather is also expected at the end of the month, as sudden warming in the stratosphere moves down into our atmosphere.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey told the PA news agency: “This cold spell will last certainly this week and into next week, although we should see a little bit of recovering temperatures as we start next week. By the time we get to Friday, we’re starting to see the chance that things might warm up a bit, but we’re still looking at 3C (37.4F) or 4C (39.2F) for London with isolated areas perhaps seeing 6C (42.8F).” Leeds will see temperatures of around 4C (39.2F), while parts of Scotland will hover around freezing in the daytime.