NAB personnel’s assets must also be checked, says Mandviwalla

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said on Monday assets belonging to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) personnel should also be scrutinised because “everyone is accountable and no one is above the law”.

The Senate witnessed a heated debate about the NAB’s role in the accountability process, as the treasury lawmakers hailed the performance of the anti-corruption watchdog, while opposition demanded transparency in its affairs. Addressing the Senate’s session, Mandviwalla said the NAB had turned into an institution which was “beyond anyone’s control”, therefore, the Senate and the Parliament should “seek a solution to end this misuse of power”.

Mandviwalla said whenever the country’s anti-graft watchdog decided to launch an investigation into anyone’s businesses it used to first release the information to the media outlets to defame people and then initiate the probe.

“I have received more than a hundred complaints against the NAB, all in written form,” he said, adding: “Many federal secretaries also called me to say that they do not wish to work with the NAB anymore.” He added that these happen to be “very serious issues”, and they “must not be taken lightly”.

Speaking about “numerous human rights abuses [allegedly] committed by the NAB”, the Senate deputy chairman claimed that several people had died while they were in the bureau’s custody.

“I have had meetings with the families of those who passed away in the NAB’s custody and I will meet them again. People who have been imprisoned are writing letters to me to help them get justice,” he said, adding the former controller general of Accounts, Khurram Humayun, committed suicide after telling his family friends that he was really upset after the NAB filed a corruption reference against him.

He also revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman’s ex-husband was forced by the NAB to record a statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with reference to Section 145 of Evidence Act.

“Is NAB above the law? I suggest there should be an investigation into the assets of the NAB’s personnel. Their degrees and domiciles should also be checked,” Mandviwalla stressed.

Taking part in the debate, Senator Waleed Iqbal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the Constitution guaranteed fundamental rights of people and no one was allowed to violate these rights. It was a matter of fact that previous governments did not amend the NAB-related laws in their tenures and none of the court in the country had termed them null and void, he added.

He said 59 per cent of people in a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan expressed satisfaction about the performance of the NAB.