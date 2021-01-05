Sir Brian Urquhart dies

LONDON: Sir Brian Urquhart, the British diplomat who played a role in the establishment of the United Nations, has died aged 101.

He was the second staff member hired by the international organisation following its founding in 1945 and worked as a principal adviser to five UN secretaries general in his 41-year career.

Born in Bridport, Dorset, Sir Brian joined the Army following the outbreak of the Second World War, rising to Major and participating in the planning for the airborne aspect of Operation Overlord.

After the war, he served as a member of the British staff on the Executive Committee of the Preparatory Commission of the United Nations which established the framework for the organisation. In his role at the UN, he directed 13 peacekeeping operations, recruited 10,000 troops from 23 countries and instituted peacekeeping as one of the core tenets of the organisation. Secretary-general Antonio Gutteres said: “Sir Brian’s imprint on the United Nations was as profound as that of anyone in the organisation’s history.”