Tue Jan 05, 2021
AFP
January 5, 2021

Algerian jailed

World

Algiers: An Algerian supporter of the Hirak protest movement was sentenced to three years in jail on Monday for satirical social media posts mocking the government and religion, a campaign group said.

Walid Kechida, 25, was accused of insulting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and "offending the precepts" of Islam in internet memes and other online posts, said Kaci Tansaout, from the CNLD prisoners’ rights group.

