X-mas costume probed over virus outbreak

Washington: A California hospital was Monday investigating if an inflatable costume worn by an emergency department employee on Christmas Day might have caused a coronavirus outbreak that infected dozens of people and killed one.
At least 44 staff members at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week, and one died as a result of complications from the disease, according to a hospital spokesperson.