Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize South Korean-flagged tanker

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday it had seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters for breaking "maritime environmental laws".

"A ship owned by South Korea was seized by our force’s (navy) this morning," the Guards said on its website Sepahnews. "This tanker was headed from Saudi Arabia’s Al Jubail port and was seized due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws," it added. It identified the ship as the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi, which it said was carrying 7,200 tonnes of "oil chemical products".