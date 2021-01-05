Pressure grows on Macron

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday faced growing pressure to accelerate France’s Covid-19 vaccination drive which has seen just a few hundred people receive the jab, with the French leader himself reportedly livid over the sluggish pace.

Just over 500 people have received the vaccine so far in France, with critics pointing to the figure of 200,000 people who have been immunised in Germany in a similar timeframe after the EU-wide rollout began a week ago.