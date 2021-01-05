Smooth sailing for Channel traffic as post-Brexit flows ramp up

Goods flowed smoothly across the Channel between Britain and France on Monday, the first working day since the completion of Brexit last week.

Nearly 3,000 trucks have passed through the Channel Tunnel from France to Britain since the UK left the EU customs union and single market at midnight on December 31, in the final act of its divorce from the EU. "Everything is going very well," a spokesman for Getlink, the operator of the tunnel, which is used both by passenger and freight trains, said.

In the port of Calais, staging post for ferry crossings to the English port of Dover, there were also "no queues and no congestion" on Monday, the port’s deputy director Benoit Rochet said.