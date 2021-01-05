Police get remand of two PTM leaders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A local court handed over two activists of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to police on four-day remand on Monday.
Police had arrested a senior PTM leader Dr Said Alam Mahsud from his home In Hayatabad late Sunday night.
Another PTM member Abdul Haq was arrested from the University Road. Both were held for staging a protest in Peshawar.