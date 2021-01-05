Upper Hazara receives heavy rain, snowfall

MANSEHRA: The Upper parts of Hazara division received a heavy rain and snowfall on Monday.

The rain which started in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas late Sunday night, continued intermittently the entire day leading to a severe cold.

The high altitude parts of the division - Kaghan, Siren Konsh valleys in Mansehra district and Spat and Kandia valleys in Kohistan district received heaviest snowfall of the season.

The link roads in various parts of the division were blocked due to the snowfall and land-sliding triggered by rains.