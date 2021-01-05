Seven perish in road accidents

Monday turned out to be another deadly day in Karachi where seven people died in horrific road accidents in various parts of the city.

Thirtee-year-old Shahzaid died, and his father, Khalid, and 10-year-old cousin Osman, son of Umair, were wounded when their motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle near Sohrab Goth within the limits of the Samanabad Police Station.

Police said the casualties were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The man was taking the boys back home in Manghopir from a religious seminary in the Water Pump area of Gulberg when horror smashed occurred.

Separately, 55-year-old Zaheer, son of Ziaullah, died when his car lost control and dashed into a flyover on University Road within the limits of the Mobina Town police station. The casualty was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said that deceased was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Tanvir, son of Nazar died when his motorcycle slipped near Jauhar Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Sharea Faisal Police Station. The casualty was transported to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

Twenty-year-old Irfan, son of Ramzan, perished and another Bilal, 40, son of Ghulam Hussain was injured when the motorcycle they were riding was knocked by a speedy vehicle. The casualties were taken to the JPMC.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

In another accident, a man was killed and a woman wounded near Korangi Crossing in the Zaman Town police remits. The casualties were taken to the JPMC, where the deceased was identified as 61-year-old Iqbal Masih, son of Ramzan Masih, and the injured woman as Sania, 24, wife of Faisal.

Police said the man and the woman, who were relatives and the residents of the Korangi area, were going somewhere when the accident took place. A case has been registered and a probe launched.

Similarly, 31-year-old Danish, son of Ikram, died in a road accident near Nasir Colony Jump in the Zaman Town police remits. His body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

A passerby died when a vehicle knocked him down on the Super Highway. His body was taken to a hospital in Nooriabad.

Police said that deceased person was yet to be identified. A case has been lodged and an inquiry launched into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.