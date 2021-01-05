Four arrested for snatching weapons from cops, committing over 50 robberies

Police on Monday arrested four suspects who allegedly snatched weapons from cops and committed over 50 robberies in the metropolis.

The suspects were arrested during a routine patrolling in Bin Qasim Town, said police, adding that the held men were identified as Saeedul Islam, Ajmal, Akmal and Mehmood.

According to Bin Qasim Town SHO Owais Warsi, the suspects were involved in over 50 cases of robberies, including bank robberies, in various parts of the city.

He said police had found four pistols, two snatched motorcycles and 10 snatched cell phones on them.

SHO Warsi said one of the arrested suspect, Saeed, was running his gang for five to six years. He said Saeed had been arrested in the past too for his involvement in around half a dozen cases of bank robberies.

The officer said the arrested suspects recently snatched a gun from Traffic Police ASI Tajammul Hussain within the limits of Zaman Town police station.

He said the suspects had admitted various cases of crime in parts of the city, including Ibrahim Hyderi, Taimuria, Saddar, Korangi, Landhi, Bin Qasim and Shah Latif areas.

Cases against them have registered and investigations are underway.

Man electrocuted

A man was electrocuted to death on Monday while allegedly trying to steal something from a 11-kilovolt feeder of an electricity company in the Gutter Baghicha area within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station.

According to police, the man suffered electric shocks and died when he was trying to steal some material from the feeder of the private electricity company. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SHO Rehmatullah Marwat said the deceased appeared to be a drug addict who is yet to be identified. Further investigations are under way.

Man commits suicide

A man apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in District Centralâ€™s Moosa Colony on Monday.

Responding to information, Gulberg police reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Iqbal, son of Ghulam Sarwar, was a labourer. He hailed from Punjab. Police said the man locked his wife in a room and then hanged himself to death in the courtyard of the house.

According to SHO Farrukh Hashmi, the man was jobless and may have ended his life due to the rising inflation. The investigation is underway.