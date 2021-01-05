JI to work on electoral reforms, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to prepare recommendations for bringing election reforms in the country with the consultation of civil society, intelligentsia and other stakeholders.

The decision was taken by the meeting of JI Majlis-e-Shoora in its three-day meeting that concluded on Monday and announced by JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq during a press conference at Mansoora later.

“The JI believes any election without electoral reforms and in present system would be a futile exercise as it would open another Pandora’s box of rigging allegations on each other and protest rallies will be taken against the winners,” he said, highlighting the need for electoral reforms to strengthen the democratic future of the country. At the same time, he called for ending the interference of establishment in politics. The JI Shoora, he said, unanimously decided to expedite the ongoing protest movement against the government policies, believing the PTI government badly failed to provide any relief to the masses. He said the PTI government failed to fulfill its promise to provide funds for the betterment of Karachi and Fata areas after its merger with KP. Similarly, he said, the claim to enforce single national curriculum was yet to be materialised. The JI, said senator Siraj, wanted abolition of feudal system and called for giving the due share of labour from the profit. He said the JI would hold a protest rally in Sargodha on January 31 and Kashmir March will be taken out in Islamabad on February 5.