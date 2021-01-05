Salman Taseer’s death anniversary

LAHORE : The 10th death anniversary of former governor of Punjab Salman Taseer was observed on Monday.

Salman Taseer was gunned down by one of his guards in Islamabad over the issue of blasphemy on January 4, 2011. Five years later, his assassin was also executed. No ceremony was organized by PPP Lahore chapter to remember Salman Taseer. However, civil society activists paid tributes to him on social media.