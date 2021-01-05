close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

Salman Taseer’s death anniversary

Lahore

LAHORE : The 10th death anniversary of former governor of Punjab Salman Taseer was observed on Monday.

Salman Taseer was gunned down by one of his guards in Islamabad over the issue of blasphemy on January 4, 2011. Five years later, his assassin was also executed. No ceremony was organized by PPP Lahore chapter to remember Salman Taseer. However, civil society activists paid tributes to him on social media.

