PML-N terms South Punjab secretariat ‘lollypop’

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has alleged that the government has given a lollypop to the citizens of South Punjab in the name of South Punjab Secretariat.

Responding to the statement of SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan here Monday, she said that in Bahawalpur, people have shown their anger and frustration against the government.

“The chief minister invested Rs1 trillion in Taunsa during the last two and a half years,” she said and maintained that Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Khanewal were also part of South Punjab but no funds were used in these districts. The funds allocated for South Punjab in the two budgets of the Punjab government were only spent in Taunsa and Mianwali, she alleged.