Uniform curriculum from next session

LAHORE : After approval from the Punjab Cabinet, Single National Curriculum (SNC) from Pre-1 to Grade 5 has been notified in the province for the forthcoming academic session 2021-22.

The Single National Curriculum and Model Textbooks have been developed by the federal government for adoption in all streams of education, including public, private schools and Deeni Madaris. Once the new academic session begins this year all the public and private schools as well as Deeni Madaris will follow textbooks for Pre-1 to Grade 5 developed under the Single National Curriculum. It is pertinent to mention that following the 18th Amendment, the scope related to curriculum development was transferred to the provinces to be treated as a provincial subject but later on following resentment from different quarters a National Curriculum Council was established to ensure uniformity in curriculum.

Under the Single National Curriculum, the provincial governments would develop their own textbooks but within the framework given under the SNC. For Punjab, the Punjab Textbook & Curriculum Board (PCTB) has notified the Single National Curriculum from Pre-1 to Grade 5 for adoption during the forthcoming academic session 2021-22.