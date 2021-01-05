674 cases registered

LAHORE : Police in its crackdown on beggars have registered 674 FIRs in last four months at different police stations of the city.

Sadr Division Police arrested 292, Model Town Division 249, Civil Lines Division 225, City Division Police 199, Cantt Division 179 whereas Iqbal Town Division Police arrested 159 beggars during their crackdown. Around 1,303 beggars including 646 men, 655 women and two transgender involved in begging were taken into custody in collaboration of Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare Department. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said all the divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest professional beggars and habitual criminals involved in heinous crimes.