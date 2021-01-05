close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

Gang-rape accused remand extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court Monday has extended the 14-day judicial remand of Motorway gang rape accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga, as police again failed to submit complete challan of the case.

The court has adjourned the hearing till January 18 directing police to submit challan of the case on next hearing. It is pertinent to mention here that police have failed to submit complete challan of such an important case despite more than three months have been passed.

