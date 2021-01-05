Minister seeks list of industrial units

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday directed to provide a list of industrial units established in the industrial estates after 2018.

Further, the minister directed the Punjab Industrial Estates Development Company (PIEDC) to develop a dashboard in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board so that the necessary details of industrial units could be made available on one click.

The minister issued the instructions chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review different issues relating the PIEDC on Monday. The meeting was informed that industrial units were being speedily established in industrial estates. The industrial estates should not be used for sale and purchase of plots but rather meant for industrialisation at the grassroots, he added. Instead of creating hurdles, the investors should be provided facilities and the colonisation of industrial units will restore the investors’ confidence, he said. The minister disclosed that a state-of-the-art industrial estate would be developed near Multan on Lahore-Multan Motorway adding that the government was giving priority to industries.

The government is encouraging exports while decreasing dependence on imports, he added. The minister directed to devise a plan of introducing the concept of corporate social responsibility and regretted that failure in benefitting from Rs600 million worth Pakistan Drug Testing and Research Centre is deplorable. A financial model should be devised in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, PIEDMC Chairman Nabeel Hashmi, Sunder Industrial Estate president Haroon Ali, Multan Industrial Estate president Hussain Fazal and others.