15 more die from corona

LAHORE : Around 15 corona patients died and 526 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday. The death toll reached 4,124 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 140,714 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,073 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,503,313 in the province.