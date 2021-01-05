close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

15 more die from corona

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

LAHORE : Around 15 corona patients died and 526 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday. The death toll reached 4,124 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 140,714 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,073 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,503,313 in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore