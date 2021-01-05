Protest by family of murdered youth

LAHORE : Family of a youth murdered two days back in Ichhra Bazaar held a demonstration on Monday.

They blocked Ferozepur Road for every kind of traffic leading to massive traffic jam on the road.

The participants demanded justice and immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the heinous crime. A strike in Ichhra Bazaar was also observed. The busy bazaar presented a deserted look on Monday as the shopkeepers did not turn up to open their businesses.

PO ARRESTED: Township police on Monday arrested a suspected proclaimed offender Usama. The suspect was involved in an abduction and sexual assault case a year back. He was wanted to Shahdara Police.

Meanwhile, Raiwind Road police on Monday arrested a suspect Usman at a picket for carrying illegal weapon. Police also recovered a pistol and bullets from his possession. A case has been registered against him.

INJURED COP DIES: An ASI M Ramzan, who got injured in a road accident, died in the hospital on Monday. The deceased was performing his duty at Garden Town. The funeral prayer of the victim will be performed at Madni Graveyard Kot Khawaja Saeed China Scheme. Ramzan was elder brother of former SHO Sunder Safdar Sajjad.

VALUABLES STOLEN: An incident of burglary has been reported in an office of a private mobile company in Kot Lakhpat. A suspected rickshaw driver allegedly broke into the office premises, stole valuables and fled the scene on his rickshaw.