‘Vitamin D for all’ campaign launched to fight coronavirus

LAHORE : The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has taken another important step in fight against coronavirus by launching a ‘Vitamin D for All’ campaign.

The campaign aims to increase immunity in the general public, especially frontline healthcare workers, against the coronavirus through the use of vitamin D. The campaign was formally launched at a function at the Governor House here Monday with Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar as the chief guest. The joint venture of UHS, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine and Scottman Pharma was inaugurated by the governor after consuming a vitamin D tablet.

In his address on the occasion, the governor said that the spirit of people in the war against coronavirus was invaluable. "We distributed rations to two million families in the province with the help of philanthropists", he said. He added that the real heroes in this war are the frontline health workers.

Especially, the Vice-Chancellors of Medical Universities showed excellent leadership, he said.

Ch Sarwar lauded the role of telemedicine centres set up by the medical varsities in a short period which to him "are of better quality than those in the UK and European countries".

Ch Sarwar further said that the idea of vitamin D campaign came after watching the press conference of the British Prime Minister.

In his address, Prof Javed Akram said telemedicine centres had been set up on the direction of the governor and so far around nine lakh people had benefited from these centres. Prof Javed Akram said vitamin D played an important role in building immunity against coronavirus. However, more than 20 per cent people in Pakistan were severely deficient in this important vitamin.

"When the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that every person in Britain would be given a dose of vitamin D to boost immunity against the deadly virus, the governor Punjab asked us why can't we provide vitamin D to our people free of cost. So here we are starting a free vitamin D campaign today", Prof. Javed Akram stated, adding that the scope of the campaign would be spread all over the country.