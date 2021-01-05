Punjab notifies campuses reopening

LAHORE : As per decision of the inter-provincial education ministers meeting held on Monday, education institutions will reopen in a phased manner across Punjab from January 18. Similarly, board exams in Punjab have been rescheduled for June 2021 while new academic year would commence from August 2021.

In the first phase, schools and colleges would reopen for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th from January 18 while in the second phase, schools would reopen for Class 1 (including Nursery) to Class 8 from January 25 while in the third and last phase, universities would reopen from February 01, 2021.

Addressing a press conference after the online meeting, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that as per the plan all the schools would have 50 per cent students on alternate days as practiced earlier. He said that COVID-19 situation had slightly improved but decision to reopen the campuses was taken keeping in view academic loss being suffered by the students and financial loss being faced by low-cost private schools which constituted over 70 percent of all the schools in the province. Answering a question, Dr Murad Raas further said that exams had been rescheduled for June 2021 while new academic year would commence from August 2021. He also said that schools would have to follow SOPs and appreciated the fact that SOPs were being followed in schools in the past. Dr Murad Raas further said that for upcoming exams, more exam centres would be established to ensure social distance and implement COVID-19 related SOPs. He further said that homework assigned to students before the closure would be counted towards promotion and no student would be promoted to next class without exam this year. To a question, he said healthcare workers were top priority for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday issued formal notification vis-à-vis reopening of campuses from February 01. As per the notification while the colleges and universities would reopen from February 01, the online classes would start from January 11, 2021. Similarly, all schools will reopen on January 11 only for administrators and teachers to prepare for arrival of students while formal on-campuses classes would commence in a phased manner from January 18, 2021.