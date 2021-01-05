Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Cold wave continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while the Met office predicted scattered rain with partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is present over upper parts and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till (today) Tuesday. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in north-eastern Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Rawalakot 22, Garhi Dupatta 14, Kotli 09, Muzaffarabad (City 07, A/P 06), Sialkot (A/P 08, City 01), Murree 07, Islamabad (Golra, Bokra 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Mangla, Narowal, Bhakkar 01, Balakot 06, Kakul 03 and Bannu 01 while 02 inch snowfall was recorded at Astore. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 18.2°C.