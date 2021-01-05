Pak-EPA training workshop today

Islamabad : The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency will hold a training workshop today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) here to educate members of the public and private organisations on environmental impact assessment and initial environmental examination report mechanism for ensuring sustainable development.

The training session slated to take place at the Pak-EPA main office is likely to be attended by 20 people in line with the health guidelines issued by the government to prevent coronavirus.

Certificates will be given away to participants during a special ceremony by state minister for climate change Zartaj Gul.

The organisers said the event would help increase environmental awareness and empower organisations to take better decisions for sustainable development.