Effective policing to be ensured to eradicate crime: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security and high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against drug pushers as well as proclaimed offenders.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review law and order situation and efforts of Islamabad police against crime.

The meeting was attended among others by all DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all SSPs, AIGs and Zonal SPs.

The IGP directed to ensure comprehensive strategy for improvement in the law and order situation, protection of the lives and properties of the public, timely justice and fight against crimes.

The IGP asked to use all resources for arrest of those involved in murder of Head Constable Afzal Janan and said that every possible assistance would be ensured to the family of the deceased.

Islamabad police chief directed to follow National Action Plan and conduct combing and search operation on regular basis.

He asked all police officials to make efforts to curb crime and appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force in efforts against anti-social elements.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest.

He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He also directed for effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and asked all SPs, SDPOS, SHOs for strict monitoring in their areas.

He said that patrolling should be enhanced at important places and vigilant eye to be ensured against suspects.