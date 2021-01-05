CDA collects Rs30b revenue by Dec 31

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to achieve revenue collection target set for the ongoing fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.

The spokesman of the CDA said that the Authority collected over Rs30 billion against set target of Rs24 billion by December 31. The revenue collection was made mainly from auction of plots and in head of different taxes.

The official said the CDA would definitely cross Rs50 billion during last two quarters of the financial year. "We not only paid for expenses of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad but started development work on road projects and upgradation of parks," he said.