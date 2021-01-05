Number of COVID patients showing downward trend

Rawalpindi : The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that hit population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder claimed another seven lives in the last 24 hours from the region though the number of patients being tested positive for the illness has been showing a downward trend for the last three weeks or so.

In the last 24 hours, another 131 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district and it happened only for the second time after October 26 that less than 135 patients have been registered from the twin cities in a day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another four patients belonging to the federal capital died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 428 while 117 more patients were tested positive taking tally to 38263. To date, a total of 35093 confirmed patients of the illness from ICT have recovered. In the last 24 hours, another 153 confirmed patients from ICT have recovered taking number of active cases to 2742 on Monday.

From Rawalpindi district, COVID-19 claimed another three lives in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 555 while confirmation of 14 new patients positive for the illness from the district has taken tally to 11919 of which 10767 have so far been discharged after treatment. The number of active cases of the disease was 597 on Monday.