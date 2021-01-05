NA body stages walkout to resent absence of Mani, Fehmida

ISLAMABAD: The members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Monday staged a walkout from the meeting to express their displeasure over the repeated absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, stressing the committee’s chairman to ensure their presence in the next meeting.

The committee’s meeting was convened to discuss the fate of cricket as well as Olympic sports in the country, however the members staged a walkout, saying that PCB chairman, minister for IPC and IPC secretary were not attending the important meetings frequently.

Later the committee’s members were assured that absent officials would be asked to ensure their presence in the next meeting. They were especially concerned about repeated absence of the PCB chairman.

Ehsan Mani is currently in Dubai to attend a series of ICC meetings.

The NA committee has formed a sub-committee that comprises Iqbal Mohammad Ali (convener), Shahida Rehmani, Munawara Bibi Baloch, and Rashid Ahmed Khan. The sub-committee has been asked to look into the Olympic federations’ issues in special context with the 18th amendment and submit the report within the next 30 days.

The members again called for a detailed briefing on the perks and privileges being enjoyed by the top PCB employees.

“The minister and secretary IPC should have been here to answer our questions,” Afzal Khokhar said.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal also demanded two-day meeting for a comprehensive briefing on cricket and sports affairs.

Dr Arshad Mehmood, who now heads the PSB, said he wanted to brief the committee on the prevailing sports scenario.

“We want to brief the members about what is happening in sports. For that, we would be needing two to three days.”

He added that basic purpose of the PSB was to guide and help the federations.

“We have a role of supervision, guidance and helper to the affiliated units.”

Arshad admitted that employees’ salaries eat up bulk of the PSB budget. “The major part of our budget goes to payment of salaries and infrastructure’s maintenance.”

The director general said the officials of the PSB and IPC would be briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan on the South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan next year.

“Besides SA Games, the prime minister will also be briefed on Pakistan’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics.”

Committee’s chairman Agha Hasan Baloch also directed the PSB to brief on the government’s relations with cricket, hockey and squash associations.

“We also want to know what was going wrong in sports promotion following the 18th amendment.”

Shahida also questioned inclusion of Aqeel Karim Dhedhi in Board of Governors of the PSB.

Pakistan Karate Association general secretary Andleeb Sandhu briefed the committee on association’s achievements.

The betting and match-fixing issues in sports especially in cricket also came under discussion.

“There is a need for proper legislation to counter these attempts. We are making efforts to discourage these practices under the existing law,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said.