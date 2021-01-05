Sana COVID positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan womenâ€™s team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 34-year-old Sana was part of the broadcast panel for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. She was performing her duties in the ongoing final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa.
Sana announced retirement from cricket in April 2020. In her 15-year career, she made 226 appearances (120 ODIs and 106 T20Is).