Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final evenly poised: Exciting cricket expected as Central Punjab need 216 to win with eight wickets in hand

KARACHI: The five-day final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) entered an interesting phase on Monday when Central Punjab reached 140-2 by stumps while chasing a stiff target of 356 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at National Stadium.

Central Punjab need 216 more runs to win the game.

The match can tilt any way on the final day on Tuesday (today). As usual the morning session is likely to be more important as pacers can get assistance from the pitch in the first hour of play.

At stumps, Usman Salahuddin, Central Punjab’s most successful batsman of the season, was batting on 51. At the other end was Mohammad Saad on 27. The duo had added 51 runs for the third wicket to keep alive Central Punjab’s hope to win the title.

Usman, who survived a confident lbw appeal off right-arm pacer Arshad Iqbal in the dying moments, reached his eighth fifty of the season off 136 balls. This was his 49th fifty in his 128th first-class game. Usman, who has played one Test, had hit three fours from his 147-ball watchful innings. Saad, on the other hand, had struck two fours during his unfinished 63-ball stay at the crease.

After off-spinner Sajid Khan got the crucial wicket of Ali Zaryab (10), Usman and opener Mohammad Akhlaq (48) applied themselves and put on 54 runs for the second wicket. Arshad Iqbal broke the dangerous partnership when he had Akhlaq caught by Israrullah in the first slip. Akhlaq hammered six fours from 145 balls.

Sajid (1-35) and Arshad (1-33) were the successful bowlers. Sajid took his wicket tally in the season to 64.

KP used seven bowlers in the innings. The pitch did not trouble the batsmen. Only a couple of deliveries from Arshad lifted a bit from the good length that surprised the batsmen.

Earlier in the day, KP, who had a 43-run first innings lead, resumed their second innings at 243-5 and were folded for 312. KP lost their last five batsmen inside 17.5 overs.

Kamran Ghulam managed to add only four runs to his overnight score, falling for 108, finishing the season at the summit with 1249 runs, the highest ever from any batsman in a single first-class season in the history of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He scored these runs in 20 innings, averaging 62.45. He struck five centuries and as many fifties.

Khalid Usman, who was batting on 14 at the end of the third day, showed aggression towards the end, hitting 53 off 73 balls, smacking seven fours. Hasan Ali dislodged Khalid as Qasim Akram took a fine catch in the deep. This was the third fifty from Khalid in the season.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood turned out to be the most successful bowler for Central Punjab by picking 4-77 in 23.5 overs, finishing with match figures of 7-136. Waqas wrapped up the season with 41 wickets, two short of his skipper Hasan Ali, who ended with 43 wickets, the highest among fast bowlers in the season dominated by spinners who have got the top three slots (Sajid, 64 so far), Nauman Ali (Northern, 61) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab, 52).

Bilawal Iqbal got 2-57 in 22 overs.