Barton to leave Fleetwood with ‘immediate effect’

LONDON: Controversial former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has left his post as Fleetwood manager with “immediate effect”, the League One club said on Monday.

Barton guided Fleetwood to the League One play-offs last season, but his team lost to Wycombe in the semi-finals and failed to mount a strong promotion push this term.

Fleetwood are in 10th place in the third tier after one win in their last seven league games, with their next two matches postponed due to several positive tests for the coronavirus.