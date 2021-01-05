Cricket Centre move into OTC Lahore Challenge Cup final

LAHORE: Cricket Centre beat Lahore United by 9 wickets and moved into the final of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament.

Brilliant display of spin bowling from Adnan Rasool of Cricket Center was the main highlight of the second semi-final.

Scores: Lahore Uinted 126 all out in 27.1 Overs (Alyan Ahmad 35, Yasir Ajmal 34, Ahmad Sultan 30, Farman Ali 17*; Adnan Rasool 3/30, Saif Ur Rehman 2/14, M Waheed 2/20, Qasir Ashraf 2/30) Cricket Center 132/1 in 17.5 Overs (Anas Mehmood 67*, Tariq Nawaz 28, M Waheed 24*)