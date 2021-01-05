Regional cricket stakeholders to meet by mid-Jan against PCB policies

KARACHI: The regional cricket stakeholders of defunct associations and club competitions organisers who have been sidelined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will gather by the middle of January in Lahore or Sialkot to discuss the falling standard condition of the game, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

Sources said they would adopt a strategy to “combat the wrong policies of PCB and save the country’s most popular sport from further damage.

“Enough is enough. We have to save the game,” said an official of a defunct association. “We have invited all the office bearers of associations and regional stakeholders from Karachi to Peshawar to discuss the policies of PCB due to which Pakistan cricket is going down rapidly,” he added.

He said that Pakistan cricket had been damaged by the suspension of club cricket for last one and a half years, closure of departmental teams, reduction in the number of active first-class cricketers and appointment of a number of incompetent officials.

He said that the participants of the meeting would deliberate on the ways to expose the wrongdoings of PCB officials.

He said that some of the defunct association officials would sit together on Wednesday (tomorrow), and decide the final date of the meeting.

He said that more than 16 months have passed since the associations were abolished on August 19, 2019. PCB had announced that they would put in place an interim setup for associations and give permission for club events but nothing has been done in this regard and time is passing fast and young generation is losing hope of a future in Pakistan cricket, he said.

He said a number of first-class cricketers are leaving the country. “Sami Aslam is not the only one. “There are many more who have decided to leave the country for playing aboard to earn their bread and butter,” he said.

“This is the second domestic season under the supervision of present PCB management. Tell me the name of any one young cricketer produced by this management.

All of those who are playing in this system are also production of the old domestic structure. The new domestic cricket system will just produce selfishness, the players will perform only to cement their place, they will not play to win. The roots of the domestic cricket have been cut off. Young blood is not coming up. The old ones are performing only for their own survival,” said the former official.