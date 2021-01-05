U19 WC preparation

LAHORE: The preparations for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 started with a special camp on Monday at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

NHPC coaches Mohammad Yousuf, Grant Bradburn, and Saqlain Mushtaq gave introductory lectures to the emerging stars.

All three of them guided players about modern-day cricket and advised them to be determined while playing for the country.

As many as 26 players attended the opening day of the six-weeks long training camp. Five will join later.

The Junior World Cup is scheduled to take place next year in West Indies.

On December 24, 31 players were named for the camp on the basis of their performance in PCB Under-19 three-day and one-day tournaments.