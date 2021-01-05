Saleem Rajput elected SOA Sr Vice President

KARACHI: Saleem Rajput has been elected as Senior Vice President of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) in its Executive Committee meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Junaid Ali Shah.

Vice Chairman Asif Azeem, Vice Presidents Wasim Hashmi, Mahfooz-ul-Haq, Shah Naeem Zafar, Saleem Ahmed, Sana Ali, Tehmina Asif, Naseem Ahmed Qureshi, Saeed Jamil, Secretary General Ahmed Ali Rajput and other executive members attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the names of Veena Masood, Gulfraz Khan and Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh were approved as the three new vice presidents while Nargis Rahim Tola, Aslam Khan and Parveen Akhtar were elected as the executive members.