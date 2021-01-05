Haseen Habib stun Omar Associates to reach National Seniors Cup regional finals

KARACHI: Haseen Habib overcame Omar Associates by seven runs in the first regional semi-final of the 21st National Seniors Cup here at KCCA Cricket Ground.

Haseen Habib scored 140 runs for loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Saeed Bin Nasir scored 39 runs off 33 balls. Skipper Fawad Bari and Kamil Mehmood scored 20 runs each. K K Mahmood took four wickets for 23 runs.

In reply, Omar Associates were all out for 133 runs in 19.4 overs. Azhar Khan (26), Imran Javed (25) and former Pakistan ODI player Sajid Ali (22) were the main scorers. Naqeeb Agha took six wickets for 24 runs. Naqeeb Agha was declared the Player of the Match.

In the second semi-final, played between Total Energy and Factdate at Naya Nazimabad Ground, both teams scored 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

The result of the match was announced on the basis of runs scored in first ten overs and on this basis Factdate team won the match.

Total Energy batting first scored 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Mazhar Husain (46), Faisal Mirza (37) and Shakir Bhagat (27) were the main scorers. Abid Sheikh took four wickets for 28 runs.

Factdate also scored 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Asghar Ali (39) and Ghazanfar Khan (31) were the main scorers.

Rangeen Khan took three wickets for 25 runs and Naeem Tayyab two for 31. Abid Sheikh was the Player of the Match.