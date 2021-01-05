Dar disappointed by Pak fielding in New Zealand

LAHORE: International umpire Aleem Dar has expressed disappointment over the poor fielding by Pakistan against New Zealand in the ongoing Test series.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Dar said taking catches is important to win games, especially in Test cricket.

“Fielding plays an important role in winning matches. Pakistan’s fielding has been very disappointing. A couple of dropped opportunities in both Tests hurt Pakistan a lot,” he said.

The top Pakistani umpire showed his availability for the upcoming home series against South Africa. “I am very pleased to see top teams coming to Pakistan and PCB making efforts to revive international cricket here,” he said.

It must be noted here that South Africa will tour Pakistan after 14 years. The Proteas will arrive in Karachi on January 16 and will play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30. They will then travel to Rawalpindi where the second Test will be held from February 4-8.